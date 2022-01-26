Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Breaux Road at Duhon Road closing for culvert installations, Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Roads closures in Acadiana
Roads closures in Acadiana
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 13:56:00-05

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Public Works Department announced today that due to subsurface drainage culvert installations, Breaux Road at Duhon Road (LA 724) will be closed on Thursday, January 27 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Detour routes will be available and local access will be maintained.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.