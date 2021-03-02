Boys and Girls Clubs gets help for programs

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana got some help from two groups of friends Tuesday.

Both presentations took place at the Jackie Club on Marie Antoinette.

In the first presentation, Dustin Poirier's Good Fight Foundation presented a check for $100,000 to the clubs to be used for tutoring and transportation.

"It's been a long journey to today, going back before the fight came together we started talking to the Boys and Girls Club, and heard about the Project Learn initiative, and decided it was a great thing for our foundation, the Good Fight Foundation, to be a part of. We try to bridge the gap and help out local charities, and needs we see in the community," Poirier says.

The professional mixed martial artist said he grew up, here, too, and he knows how important it is for kids to have a safe place.

"I grew up in Acadiana, just like the kids who come here. I grew up on the Northside of town and I just know how important these things are in the community, not just for the children but for the parents," Poirier says. "It's tough out there, and it's great for kids to have a place to come and be safe and be around positive role models."

The foundation he created with his wife Jolie aims to help those who need it, he says.

"When I started my fighting career, it was more for me and my family. As the platform got bigger, and I got more mature, I realized I have a megaphone to be a voice for those whose voices can't be heard," he says. "I take great pride in that. I don't take that lightly. It's very important to me to be able to do these types of things.

In the second presentation, Lanyards of Love presented a check for $16,250 for the Cheniere Energy Club in Lake Charles. Lanyards were created and sold to benefit the Lake Charles Club.