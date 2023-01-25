Watch Now
Boys and Girls Club receives high tech donation from Cox Communications

Posted at 12:50 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 13:50:34-05

Cox Communications and the Boys and Girls Club have teamed up to bring technology to the forefront for children.

The ribbon-cutting for the high tech computer lab was held at the Jackie Club in Lafayette.

VR sets, robotics kits, and much more were donated to encourage STEM learning.

