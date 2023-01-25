Boys and Girls Club receives high tech donation from Cox Communications

Cox Communications and the Boys and Girls Club have teamed up to bring technology to the forefront for children.

The ribbon-cutting for the high tech computer lab was held at the Jackie Club in Lafayette.

VR sets, robotics kits, and much more were donated to encourage STEM learning.

