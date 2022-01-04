Bourque Road Bridge closure in Lafayette extended

LCG'S Public Works Department announced the extension of the Bourque Road Bridge closure.

The bridge which crosses Coulee Ile des Cannes will be closed until the end of January 2022, weather permitting.

LCG says material delays and more damage than expected at the start of construction delayed the original completion date.

Drivers will continue to be directed to use Elias G. Road to cross the coulee.

On November 22, 2021, the bridge was closed for repairs and was expected to reopen in late December.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel