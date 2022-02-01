Watch
Bourque Road bridge closure extended due to weather 

Posted at 12:01 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 13:17:41-05

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Public Works Department announced Tuesday the closure of Bourque Road Bridge over Coulee Ile des Cannes will be extended to mid-February, weather permitting.

Weather has delayed the original estimated completion date.

Drivers will continue to be directed to use Elias G. Road to cross the coulee.

