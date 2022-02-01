Bourque Road bridge closure extended due to weather 

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Public Works Department announced Tuesday the closure of Bourque Road Bridge over Coulee Ile des Cannes will be extended to mid-February, weather permitting.

Weather has delayed the original estimated completion date.

Drivers will continue to be directed to use Elias G. Road to cross the coulee.

