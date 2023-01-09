Boudreaux resigns from Civil Service Board

Former Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux, who was appointed to the Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service Board a few months ago, has resigned.

In an email, Boudreaux announces that he discovered that no one who "holds a position of public employment" can sit on the board. He said he realized the issue, reported the issue and is resigning. Two members of the board are public employees, but that's required by state law: one is a police officer and one is a firefighter. Boudreaux's position is selected by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

In November, a former police officer who is appealing his termination asked that Boudreaux be recused. His reason was that his case was discussed by Boudreaux on Boudreaux's radio show. That happened before Boudreaux became a member of the board, but the former officer said Boudreaux's statements showed he already had made up his mind about the case. Boudreaux declined to recuse himself.

