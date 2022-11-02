Bonin Road to close for work

Bonin Road, from Fortune Road to Ambassador Caffery Parkway, will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning on Monday, November 7, 2022, until completion.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during this time period such as Verot School Road, Chemin Metairie Road, or Youngsville Hwy (Hwy 89).

This is a joint project between the City of Youngsville and Lafayette Parish Government. The City and Parish appreciate your understanding and patience while this much needed road widening and overlay of Bonin Road is under construction, a release states.