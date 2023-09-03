BOLO: Person linked to mail theft incidents in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Crime Stoppers and the Lafayette Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying the individual depicted in the image.

The person in question is being sought in connection with mail theft incidents that have occurred within the city of Lafayette, authorities say.

It is believed that the pictured subject is associated with the following vehicle:

Lafayette Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the subject is asked to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). The public can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on a mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.