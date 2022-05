A motorcycle was stolen in Crowley this weekend and the owner is hoping that someone has seen it.

The motorcycle is described as a 2006 Harley Davidson custom bike with saddle bags. It was stolen from near Lagrange Grocery in Crowley sometime between Sunday and Monday morning.

The motorcycle has a Harley sticker on top of the gas tank and it is black.

If you have seen the bike or know who stole it, you are asked to call Crowley Police at 337-788-4114 or Acadia Crime Stoppers at 337-789-8477.