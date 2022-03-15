Boil advisory issued for some Lafayette Parish Waterworks District North customers

The Lafayette Parish Waterworks District North has issued a boil water advisory for some of its customers.

Officials say the water system has experienced problems with our water supply system due to a waterline break. The customers affected are those within the area bounded on the north by Cameron St., bounded on the south and west by Hollier Rd. and bounded on the east by Fieldspan Rd.

Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality, they say. A boil advisory has been issued immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System.

It is recommended that customers boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container before consuming it.

The Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe, they say.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel