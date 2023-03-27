Boil advisory issued for Lafayette Parish Waterworks District North

Lafayette Parish - A boil advisory is in effect for Lafayette Parish Waterworks District North customers due to an emergency waterline repair.

As a precaution, the Water System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately until further notice.

The following customers are affected:

-La. Hwy 1252 at the intersection of Kidder Rd

-Eastbound La. Hwy 1252 to the intersection of LA. Hwy 1252 and Magellan Rd including all of Clooney Rd and Magellan Rd

All affected customers are to disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing foods by doing the following:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.