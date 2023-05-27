Boil advisory issued for Chartres Place sub-division in Lafayette

Lafayette, LA - A boil advisory has been issued by Dove Environmental for Chartres Place sub-division due to a main water line break on Vestige Circle until further notice.
Posted at 10:32 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 23:32:49-04
Lafayette, LA - A boil advisory has been issued by Dove Environmental for Chartres Place sub-division due to a main water line break on Vestige Circle until further notice.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.