Blood drive to raise funds for Broussard firefighter battling cancer

A blood donation drive has been set for Wednesday, January 26, to raise funds for a Broussard firefighter battling cancer.

The Broussard Fire Department says donations can be made from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Broussard City Hall to assist Alex Bourque with ongoing medical expenses.

Bourque, a firefighter with the BFD, was diagnosed with cancer last year.

According to organizers, the drive will help to replenish the local blood supply while also helping to offset some of Bourque’s medical expenses from numerous treatments and surgeries.

“This is another opportunity to support Alex,” Broussard Fire Department Chief Bryan Champagne said. “January 26th is his birthday, so we plan to really show up and celebrate his birthday, and we encourage everyone who is able to come celebrate with us.”

Broussard City Hall is located at 310 E. Main Street.

Appointments, although not required, can be made via the sign up link on the “Blood Drive to Benefit Alex Bourque” Facebook event.

