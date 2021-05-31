Blood drive set to help Acadiana firefighter battling cancer

An Acadiana first responder who has served his community now needs some help himself.

Alex Bourque is a Lafayette firefighter who also works part-time for the Broussard Fire Department. He is in his early 30, and he and his wife are expecting their second child. Recently, he was diagnosed with cancer.

There are two blood drives scheduled to build credits against his medical bills.

The first is tomorrow, at Scott City Hall, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's being conducted by Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Donor Center. Be sure to say you're donating on behalf of Alex Bourque. Another session is set for June 14 at the Broussard Fire Department.

"We ask that if you can come out tomorrow in Scott or June 14th in Broussard please do so it's for a great cause. Alex has done a lot for our community and for the city of Lafayette and he is very dedicated to his job. This is just a little way of giving back to him and as well as helping the community with the blood shortage," said Bryan Champagne, Broussard Fire Chief.

Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier posted about the drive on his Fire Department's Facebook page.

"As a firefighter, Alex has gone above and beyond for others, without hesitation," he says. "Let us all take the opportunity to give our support to Alex and his family in their time of need."