Blood drive set for Broussard firefighter battling bone cancer

The City of Broussard is rallying around a firefighter who is currently battling cancer.

Alex Bourque, 25, was diagnosed with bone cancer. He and his wife have one child and are expecting their second child in a few months.

A blood drive is planned for next week to help offset the family's medical expenses. Held by the City of Broussard, the Broussard Fire Department, and Our Lady of Lourdes, the drive will take place on Monday, September 13, at Broussard City Hall. It will begin at 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Though not required, those interested can schedule an appointment online using the QR code or sign-up link on the event Facebook page here. You can also click here.

City of Broussard

This is the second drive the city has hosted for Bourque, and officials say the drive is important as a means to replenish the supply due to a local blood shortage.

"Alex Bourque is someone who, as a firefighter, understands what serving the community means," states Mayor Ray Bourque. "He and his young family need our help again, and it is an opportunity for us to return the favor he pays to us."

If you're unable to give blood but would like to make a donation, you can do so here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel