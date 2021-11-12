Black Voters Matter tour makes stops through Acadiana

LAFAYETTE — Volunteers are working with the National Black Voters Matter campaign to spread the message about the importance of voting.

The campaign is in the Hub City to encourage and educate people about the upcoming elections.

Organizers Keturah Butler-Reed and Omari Ho-Sang of Black Voters Matter say their organization was established to bring awareness to Black culture and to inform people about local elections and the importance of voting.

“A lot of times they might not know what elections are going on; they don’t even know what’s on the ballots sometimes. So, that’s why it’s important to educate them and make sure we’re holding elected officials accountable. We’re holding the whole system accountable and making sure we’re giving resources to underrepresented communities,” Butler-Reed said.

They say although upcoming elections may not seem important, your vote will still affect your everyday life.

“When we pull that bus up, we’re saying we’re here, and you matter. You matter for us to pull this bus up, you matter for us to supply resources and supply voter education,” Ho-Sang said.

The organizations traveled with other local groups like the Lafayette and Opelousas chapters of the NAACP.

They traveled from Opelousas to Lafayette to inform voters about Saturday's election while handing out free meal tickets at Guidroz Supermarket and Truman Groceries.

“If you don’t think your vote counts, go talk to an elder and find out from them what they went through in order for us to have the right and privilege to vote,” Lindsey Duplechain-Halley said.

The campaign also made its way to New Iberia to talk about voting and redistricting before making their way to Baton Rouge and New Orleans’ West Bank.

