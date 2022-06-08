Black Café receives donation from local "think tank" to help rebuild after fire

A Lafayette business that was damaged by fire in May received a donation to help them rebuild.

Black Folks Talking, self-described as a local Think Tank that represents over 25 groups, presented Black Café with a check for over $5,000.

On May 7, an apartment above Black Café caught fire causing significant water and smoke damage to the cafe. As a result, the cafe had to close until repairs can be made.

The donation on Wednesday is part of an ongoing effort to reopen the business on S. Pierce Street, which Black Folks Talking says is an asset to the community.

"They said it’s imperative that the community have a safe space to meet and enjoy great coffee and food. Trey and his crew are an asset to the community and we encourage everyone to support their need for GAP funding."

Earlier in June, a poboy sale was held to generate funds. Donations can also be made through a gofundme set up by the owners. That fundraiser has received more than $14,000 of the $50,000 goal set.

To donate, you can click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel