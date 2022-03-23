Bishop Deshotel to celebrate Mass consecrating Ukraine and Russia

On Friday, Bishop Douglas Deshotel will join other bishops and the Pope in celebrating a special Mass to consecrate Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The Mass will begin at 12:05 pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette.

The Diocese says those unable to attend can catch a live stream of the Mass on the Diocese of Lafayette YouTube channel, Facebook page and website.

"In this time of peril, we will invoke the powerful protection of Blessed Mary along with Pope Francis and the entire Catholic world," the bishop said.

See the Letter from Pope Francis to the bishops requesting their assistance in carrying out the Mass along with the Prayer of Consecration, below:

Letter from Pope Francis

Prayer of Consecration

