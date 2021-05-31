Bishop Deshotel celebrates Memorial Day mass

A mass was celebrated this morning by the Bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette in remembrance of Memorial Day.

The Diocese of Lafayette and St. Genevieve catholic church hosted the mass at The Mausoleum of the Resurrection Chapel of Calvary Cemetery.

The mass was dedicated to military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

