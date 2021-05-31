Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Bishop Deshotel celebrates Memorial Day mass

Posted at 10:17 AM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 11:17:29-04

A mass was celebrated this morning by the Bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette in remembrance of Memorial Day.

The Diocese of Lafayette and St. Genevieve catholic church hosted the mass at The Mausoleum of the Resurrection Chapel of Calvary Cemetery.

The mass was dedicated to military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Bishop Douglas Deshotel celebrated the mass, to honor all American military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

We'll have more later today on KATC TV3.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.