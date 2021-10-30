Biker community to host Halloween trunk-r-treat on Saturday

LAFAYETTE — A community Halloween trunk-r-treat will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M., presenting it: The Lafayette Biker Community.

The event will take place at 1600 N. St. Antoine in Lafayette.

The biker community includes: Bayou Bonez, CenLa Customs, CL Candle Co, Dirty Riders, Down"N"Dirty MC, Ebony Sisters, Down South Riders, Hells Egos, QOTS, Next Level MC, Silver Inn Riders and United Bikers.

