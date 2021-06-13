Bike safety event held downtown

The fifth annual Bicycle Safety Festival was held June 12 in downtown Lafayette.

The event was held in Parc Sans Souci, and included a safety course led by certified bike safety instructors, a drawing for a free bike, bike inspections, and free bike lights and t-shirts.

Bike Lafayette provided repair and maintenance demonstrations, hosted a family-friendly Gleaux Ride after sunset, and gathered input from cyclists on a project to create a bike map of Lafayette.

Lafayette Police were there to offer registration, to help identify stolen bikes that are recovered.

"We're just trying to get the message out there for bicyclists and for motorists to respect our spaces and to learn the laws out there, have safe equipment and we have safety training videos here that we've been doing for now six years and it's just a way to get the message out there to make it safer and more enjoyable for bicyclists and motorists alike," said Blake David of the Broussard and David law firm, which sponsored the event.