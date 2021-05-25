Bicyclist in critical condition after crash on W Congress Street

A bicyclist was injured after being hit on W. Congress Street Monday night.

Lafayette Police say the incident involving a bicyclist and another vehicle happened Monday evening in the 2400 block of W. Congress. People in the area said much of W. Congress near the Racetrack gas station and Canes was blocked off as police investigated.

A spokesperson for the department says the bicyclist is in critical but stable condition.

No other details were provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

