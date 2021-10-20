Beaver Club hosts 39th Annual Chicken BBQ fundraiser benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. – Beaver Club is hosting their 39th Annual Chicken Barbeque on Sunday, October 24 at the Beaver Park Pavilion from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm.

Plate lunches come with a half chicken, rice dressing, coleslaw, and Langlinais bread.

"We get together to raise funds for various organizations, said Blake Adams, Beaver Club President. "Specifically, we're having a bar-b-que fundraiser this Saturday. It's the 39th annual fundraiser. Last year, we had COVID so we're so excited to get back in the community and for the first time ever we have a main benefactor. This year's benefactor is the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana. So we're selling tickets on Saturday."

To purchase tickets, you can visit www.beaverclubbbq.com or text "BeaverClub" at 474747. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana.

