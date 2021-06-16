Beaullieu Dog Park to close for improvements

Beaullieu Dog Park in Lafayette will close this week for drainage work.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government Parks and Recreation Department will close the park from Thursday, June 17 to Sunday, June 20.

LCG says that public works crews will be working on drainage on a concrete slab to improve safety at the park.

The park is expected to reopen on Monday, June 21, weather permitting.

