Beaullieu Dog Park set to close on Wednesday

Posted at 5:06 PM, Aug 10, 2021
Lafayette Consolidated Government’s PARC Department will close Beaullieu Dog Park, located at 411 W Bluebird Drive in Lafayette, beginning Wednesday, August 11.

The Public Works Department will be completing drainage work, hydroseeding bare areas, and putting temporary fencing around the hydro seeded areas.

