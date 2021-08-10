Beaullieu Dog Park set to close on Wednesday

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s PARC Department will close Beaullieu Dog Park, located at 411 W Bluebird Drive in Lafayette, beginning Wednesday, August 11.

The Public Works Department will be completing drainage work, hydroseeding bare areas, and putting temporary fencing around the hydro seeded areas.

