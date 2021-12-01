Beacon Community Connections cuts ribbon on new offices

An Acadiana nonprofit is expanding into new offices in Lafayette.

Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for Beacon Community Connections and its move to 123 Main Street downtown.

And to celebrate Giving Tuesday, a day where citizens are encouraged to give back to the community, the organization collected donations for "Better Beginning Baskets," which will be given to families with babies in the NICU, Senior Care Kits for the elderly, and Navigation funds to provide emergency financial assistance to people in crisis.

"Our work at Beacon is to connect people to resources so they can live healthy and full lives and so this is just a way that we're able to do that. We work with hospitals and law enforcement agencies in our community, and they send us referrals and then it's our job to then make sure that those people stay on the right path towards health and wellness," explained Executive Director Dr. Holly Howat. "And sometimes these extra things can go a long way to making a difference."

