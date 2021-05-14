BBB to host inaugural Barbecue Cook-off Saturday

The Better Business Bureau will hold their inaugural Barbecue Cook-off Saturday, May 15th at Parc International.

It's from 10:30 am to 4 pm.

Tickets for adults are $10 and for children, it's $5.

Dustin Sonnier and The Wanted will perform.

THE BBB's President says this event will benefit their scholarship fund.

"And to be able to have a scholarship in the Better Business Bureau name we are offering it in the Fall to the community college level, trade school level, and the four-year university level," said Dickerson.

