Bayou Church creates tribute video for educators

Posted at 4:32 PM, Aug 15, 2021
Every year, the Bayou Church creates a video aimed at encouraging educators as they begin the new school year.

This year, several well-known Acadiana folks - our own Rob Perillo, KLFY's Darla Montgomery, musician Marc Broussard, businessman Red Lerille, retired UFC fighter and commentator Alan Jouban and actress/producer Denise Boutte - talk about how teachers supported and influenced them.

This morning at the church, the video was played for educators at three services as a tribute.

Here's the video. If you can't see it below, click here.

