Baseball and softball events planned

The Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run competition and Jr. Home Run Derby.

Participants have a chance to advance to competitions at this year's World Series. Participation is free.

"It's a great opportunity for kids. The baseball academy is a beautiful facility in New Orleans and they would get to go there and compete there. Then they would be competing actually against five or six other states to make it to Houston and then from there if you come out first you get to go to the World Series. So that's pretty exciting," said Walter Guillory, athletic supervisor for the department.

Pitch Hit & Run is for baseball and softball players ages 7-14 (as of July 17, 2021) who register. Participants compete in either the baseball or the softball division and have the opportunity to advance through three levels of competition culminating in the World Series.

Register at https://www.mlb.com/pitch-hit-and-run.

The Jr. Home Run Derby is open to boys and girls ages 14 and under (as of July 17, 2021). Boys and girls compete together in one of two age groups (12U or 14U) and have the opportunity to advance through levels of competition culminating in the World Series.

Register at https://www.mlb.com/junior-home-run-derby.

Both competitions will be held on June 5 at 9:00 a.m. at Brown Park, 1234 E Pont Des Mouton Road.