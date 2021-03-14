BARE Walls group exhibition featured in downtown Artwalk

Basin Arts in Lafayette celebrated the reopening of its art gallery with a group exhibition starting on Saturday.

The exhibit featured art from its BARE Walls program, an art subscription service that turns "bare" business walls into a gallery space. BARE Walls gives businesses an affordable way to have a creative work-space while also providing work to local artists.

Art ranges in subject matter and media, including painting, computer generated composites, mixed media, printmaking, and sculpture.

Featuring work through BARE Walls is simple - just select the artwork you like and the service will install the selected pieces for you. Artwork is rotated every three months.

The group exhibition Saturday was part of Downtown Lafayette's Second Saturday Artwalk, but it continues through May 8.

Basin Arts is located at 113 Clinton Street in Lafayette. For more information, click here.

