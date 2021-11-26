Watch
Bailey's Seafood & Grill held its 29th annual Thanksgiving luncheon

Posted at 9:40 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 22:40:11-05

LAFAYETTE — A Lafayette restaurant fed families for Thanksgiving.

Bailey's Seafood & Grill held their 29th annual Thanksgiving Day luncheon.

The event fed the less fortunate so they could have a meal for the holiday.

The owner says he's thankful to give back to the community he serves.

Ema Haw, owner of Bailey's Seafood & Grill, told KATC, "You know I'm so grateful to be part of the community, and I think its our uh somehow morally; I feel morally obligated to make a difference anyway we can, and so I wouldn't spend my day any other way."

