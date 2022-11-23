Bailey's plans 30th annual Thanksgiving

Just as they have for the past 30 years, Ema Haq and his staff are ready to serve Thanksgiving to the community on Thursday.

"Every Thanksgiving since 1993, Bailey’s Seafood & Grill has provided a special Thanksgiving meal to our less fortunate brothers and sisters, whether they be destitute, infirm or otherwise in need," a release states.

The traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served at the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day, (November 24), from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Bailey’s and Ema’s Café, located at 5520 Johnston Street in Lafayette.

In the past, Bailey’s has provided transportation for people to and from the restaurant. Due to the Covid, Flu, other Health risk factors, and the safety of everyone, Bailey’s unfortunately cannot provide transportation this year, the release states.

Additionally, Bailey’s will provide limited deliveries for those who are unable to come to the restaurant due to physical disabilities, elderly and homebound, the release states.

For more information, to pick-up order or meal delivery, please call (337) 988-6464, (337) 981-4849.