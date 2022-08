A Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway is set for Saturday, August 6.

The event will be held at the Destiny of Faith Church, 409 Patterson Street, Lafayette. It starts at 9 a.m., and 600 mesh backpacks full of school supplies will be given away.

The student must be in the vehicle to receive the backpack.

The event is being hosted by the Lafayette City Marshal's Office, the Rotary Club of Lafayette South and the YMCA. For more information call the marshal's office at 337-291-8789.