Lafayette casting call for Freeman-Hutcherson film

Background extras are being sought for a science-fiction film being filmed in the Lafayette area.

Caballero Casting says there are now on the search for extras for the film "57 Seconds"

Casting is looking for Men and Women who are 18 and older. Pay will be $126 for 12 hours.

The Curmudgeon Films project, 57 Seconds, will begin April 11 and is expected to last 5 weeks, followed by 20 weeks of post-production work.

The film— based on the story 'Fallen Angel' by E.C. Tubbs— will be directed by Rusty Cundieff (Tales from the Hood, Chapelle Show, Fear of a Black Hat) and written by Macon Blair (Hold the Dark, I Don't Feel Alone in this World Anymore). The film is set to star Oscar Winner Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games).

To apply to be an extra in the film, you can send the following:

Email: staff@caballerocasting.com

SUBJECT LINE: 57s GENERAL BACKGROUND

INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING INFO:



Legal Name

Age and Date-of-Birth

Contact #

City/State of Residency

Height/Weight

INCLUDE 2 CURRENT PHOTOS: 1 headshot & 1 full-body photo head-to-toe. Stand in front of a solid background with hair down, ladies should have natural makeup.

Please refrain from submitting professional, black/white, Instagram-style or photoshopped photos. Photos should be taken on a smartphone.

