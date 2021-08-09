Back to school bash held at Heymann Park

A local organization hosted a back to school event today at Heymann Park.

Each One Reach One Teach One hosted the second annual back to school supply drive, handing out school supplies to children from kindergarten to eighth grade.

"This is our second annual, Each one, Reach one, Teach one Back to School supply drive," said vice president Freddy Glover. "We teamed up with a bunch of businesses a lot of local businesses here in Lafayette and surrounding areas basically just to give back school supplies to all the kids in the area from kinder garden all the way to eight grade."

More than 500 backpacks, filled with school supplies for kids to use this year, were handed out today.