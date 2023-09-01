Auto repair shop catches fire on East Convent Street

LAFAYETTE, La — Around 6:52 Wednesday night, Lafayette firefighters responded to a commercial fire in the 500 block of East Convent Street, according to Lafayette Fire Chief Alton Trahan.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters were met with heavy smoke coming from the rear of the large warehouse building. The commercial building, once occupied by Lafayette Motors, sustained heavy exterior fire damage and moderate interior damage, Trahan reports.

The building was used as an auto body/auto mechanic repair shop. Employees were not present at the time of the fire. The fire was reported by a person passing through the area. Heavy smoke was reported coming from the structure.

No injuries were reported, authorities say.

Lafayette fire investigators determined the fire originated under a metal canopy at the rear of the building. The occupants were using a metal container to burn disposable items. It was placed next to a wooden structure under the canopy. Fire officials believe the occupants didn't extinguish the fire before leaving for the day.

The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.