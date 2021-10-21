Authorities need help identifying suspects in Jefferson St. burglary

Lafayette Crime Stoppers and the Lafayette Police Department is in need of the public's assistance in identifying two men in connection to a burglary that occurred on the 1800 block of Jefferson St. in Downtown Lafayette.

On Saturday, October 9 at 4 P.M., an alleged unauthorized entry took place inside a residence on Jefferson St., the suspects secured multiple electronics within a duffle bag and police say they fled the residence afterwards on foot.

If the public has any information they are asked to call 232-TIPS (8477) or by submitting tip on their P3 Tips mobile app.

All callers will remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

