Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Authorities need help identifying suspects in Jefferson St. burglary

items.[0].image.alt
Lafayette Crime Stoppers and Lafayette Police Department
243490708_4793271640706316_7652958371788657065_n.jpg
Posted at 1:12 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 14:12:22-04

Lafayette Crime Stoppers and the Lafayette Police Department is in need of the public's assistance in identifying two men in connection to a burglary that occurred on the 1800 block of Jefferson St. in Downtown Lafayette.

On Saturday, October 9 at 4 P.M., an alleged unauthorized entry took place inside a residence on Jefferson St., the suspects secured multiple electronics within a duffle bag and police say they fled the residence afterwards on foot.

If the public has any information they are asked to call 232-TIPS (8477) or by submitting tip on their P3 Tips mobile app.

All callers will remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.