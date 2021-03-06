Audubon Family Medicine Clinic opens in Lafayette

A new family medicine clinic in Lafayette is now welcoming patients.

Brandi Washington, FNP opened the doors of Audubon Family Medicine Clinic last week after working in the community for nearly four years.

The clinic offers wellness exams, sports and work physicals, immunizations, telemedicine, an on-site lab, and more. Washington and her family and loved ones celebrated the clinic's opening with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.

Washington is originally from New Orleans and still lives there, commuting back and forth to Lafayette for work. She said she and her husband decided on the name 'Audubon' for the clinic because to them it "denotes everything New Orleans."

The clinic is ready to welcome patients, and Washington said she feels the clinic will help the surrounding community tremendously. People like the opportunity to visit a provider in the community and feel comfortable, she said, adding that, "the tone and culture that I've set here at Audubon has made it easy for patients to come here. I think the community will love us being here."

As a nurse practitioner, Washington has the ability to diagnose illnesses or diseases, prescribe medicine, and more, and she says often patients are confused as to what to call her. She has an easy answer: "I'm just Brandi!"

Audubon Family Medicine Clinic is located at 2301 Moss Street in Lafayette.

