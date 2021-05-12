Audits record issues for UL and SLCC

Accountants with the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office found issues at UL and SLCC during their annual examination of the institutions' books.

Every year, the office examines the books at all state schools as part of each school's audit, the state's audit and to evaluate the school's accountability over public funds.

The reports released Wednesday cover the fiscal year that began on July 1 2019 and ended June 30 2020.

At UL, auditors found issues with administrative system access; Title IV fund returns; federal enrollment reporting and safeguarding student information.

The auditor's office said that, for the second consecutive year, UL Lafayette failed to terminate access to the electronic administrative system in a timely manner for employees who no longer worked for the university.

In addition, auditors found the university did not have adequate controls in place to ensure returns of Title IV funds were accurately calculated and sent to the U.S. Department of Education. The university also did not report changes in enrollment status to the National Student Loan Data System for students who received Student Financial Aid funds and unofficially withdrew from the university or had a change in enrollment status because they registered for classes but never attended.

Auditors found as well that the university did not have a formal documented risk assessment or related safeguards to address the minimum requirements of the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act standards for safeguarding student information.

A prior-year finding related to failure to report misappropriations was resolved.

To read the entire audit, click here.

At SLCC, auditors found problems with employee bonuses and CARES payments to students.

The auditor's office said that, for the second consecutive year, auditors found SLCC may have violated state law when it granted employees one-time payments of 2 percent of each employee’s gross salary.

In addition, SLCC incorrectly used federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds totaling $41,666 to pay salaries and benefits to its executive team.

SLCC also incorrectly disbursed CARES Act funds totaling $31,184 to 40 students who had officially withdrawn from school before March 13, 2020.

To read the entire audit, click here.