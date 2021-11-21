Atakapa Chief says its an important time of year to educate kids on Indigenous traditions

Native American Cultural Day was held on the grounds of the Atakapa-Ishak of Vermilionville.

The Vermilion Living Museum & Folk Life held their annual event to invite tribes from all parts of Louisiana to educate the public on their way of life.

Tribes from the Atakapa-Isha Nation, Avogel Tribe of Louisiana, Canneci N'de Band of Lipan Apache, Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana, Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, Isle de Jean Charles Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw, Louisiana Atakapa Tribe, Pointe-au-Chenes, and The United Houma Nation were all welcomed to attend, as well as others from around Louisiana.

The theme of the Indigenous event evolved around family. They say, "Although the word 'family' has different meanings in different groups, it's been through many changes over time. The family has always been an essential part of the cultural story."

Principle Chief Edward Chretien Jr. of The Atakapa Nation told KATC, "This is an important time of the year to share amongst the people, especially the kids, to educate them on the traditions: the art, the culture, the foods. It's important to let them identify who they were - real people that are here, and we've all been very spiritual people."

