At-home COVID tests to be distributed in Broussard

The City of Broussard will be distributing a limited number of at-home COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.
Kits will be distributed by the Broussard Fire Department on a first come first served basis on January 18, from 12:00pm until 2pm, or until supplies are depleted.
Distribution will be at Arceneaux Park.
Only one test per person in the vehicle will be given out.
