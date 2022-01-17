Watch
At-home COVID tests to be distributed in Broussard

Tuesday, January 18, 2022
City of Broussard
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 16:33:16-05

The City of Broussard will be distributing a limited number of at-home COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

Kits will be distributed by the Broussard Fire Department on a first come first served basis on January 18, from 12:00pm until 2pm, or until supplies are depleted.

Distribution will be at Arceneaux Park.

Only one test per person in the vehicle will be given out.

