At-home COVID tests to be distributed in Broussard

The City of Broussard will be distributing a limited number of at-home COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

Kits will be distributed by the Broussard Fire Department on a first come first served basis on January 18, from 12:00pm until 2pm, or until supplies are depleted.

Distribution will be at Arceneaux Park.

Only one test per person in the vehicle will be given out.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel