As summer approaches, LPD reminds parents of curfews for juveniles

As summertime approaches, the Lafayette Police Department is reminding parents of the curfew ordinance and hours.

The curfew ordinance is 62-89 in the municipal codes of Lafayette, La. Curfew for any person under 17 years of age, not emancipated under Louisiana Law are as follows:

11:00 pm on any Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday until 6:00 am of the following day.

11:59 pm on any Friday or Saturday until 6:00 am of the following day, if:

A minor commits an offense if he remains in any public place or on the premises of any establishment during curfew hours. A custodian of a minor commits an offense if he knowingly permits or by insufficient control allows a minor to remain in any public place or on the premises of any establishment during curfew hours.

"In addition to the curfew ordinance we want parents to know that our agency will be conducting curfew checks throughout the summer, so keep these times in mind."

Police encourage parents to get their kids involved in summertime activities.

If anyone has any questions about the curfew ordinance, contact Lafayette Police Department.

