ArtBox Project open to artists for Evangeline Corridor Initiative

LAFAYETTE, La. — The ArtBox Project is a partnership between Lafayette Consolidated Government and Acadiana Center for the Arts for artists to create works of art on traffic signal boxes in neighborhoods near the Evangeline Thruway corridor in Lafayette.

According to LCG, works will be displayed on 10 traffic signal boxes at locations including Downtown, McComb-Veazey, La Place, Freetown-Port Rico, Quiet Town and Oasis neighborhoods.

Since the ArtBox Project began in 2015, 14 boxes are already complete in various locations in Lafayette, creating beautiful pieces of public art that represent Lafayette, its people, and our culture, LCG says.

Artists and organizations, regardless of location, are invited to submit up to two original works of art. The submission deadline is June 30.

Artists will be notified if and when their designs are selected. Selected designs will be awarded a $500 stipend paid once the final design is complete.

Artwork will be printed on high-quality vinyl wraps and installed by the fabricator.

Visit AcadianaCenterForTheArts.org/ArtBox for more information about the project, design criteria, eligibility requirements and the application process.

Questions should be submitted to AcA Visual Arts Director Jaik Faulk at 337-233-7060 Ext 233 or submissionsmanager@acadianacenterforthearts.org.

The project is an Evangeline Corridor Initiative (ECI) catalyst project to revitalize neighborhoods that are impacted by the future I-49 Lafayette connector. This project, along with other ECI projects, are intended to revitalize neighborhoods and increase economic and community value. Districts include the Gateway, Sterling Grove/Simcoe/La Place, Downtown/Freetown-Port Rico, McComb-Veazey, and Vermilion River Recreational.

Click the following link to learn more about the Evangeline Corridor Initiative and plans for each district: LafayetteLa.gov/DP/PlanningRezoning/EvangelineCorridor.

