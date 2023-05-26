Arrest made in shots fired incident

On Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at approximately 9:45 p.m. the Broussard Police Department was dispatched to a report of gunshots being fired near the intersection of E. Main St. and Saint Deporres.

Officers responded to the area and gathered information which indicated that shots were fired from a vehicle.

According to police, no one was struck by the shots fired.

Detectives continued the investigation where it is believed that the shooting stemmed from a previous altercation.

Detectives arrested Justise Harrison, 22, facing the charge of assault by drive by shooting.

Harrison was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Anyone with additional information about this crime or any crime, please contact the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259 or Crime Stoppers.