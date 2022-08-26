Arrest made in shooting on MLK last week

A Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with the August 18 shooting on Martin Luther King Drive that left a woman wounded.

Marquis Givens, 24, was arrested in Morgan City on Friday. He's been booked on a Lafayette warrant accusing him of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of MLK. When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; she was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Givens allegedly was at the apartment and told to leave, and while he did leave he allegedly came back and started shooting, police said.

