Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Arrest made in shooting on MLK last week

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 2:40 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 15:40:01-04

A Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with the August 18 shooting on Martin Luther King Drive that left a woman wounded.

Marquis Givens, 24, was arrested in Morgan City on Friday. He's been booked on a Lafayette warrant accusing him of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of MLK. When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; she was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Givens allegedly was at the apartment and told to leave, and while he did leave he allegedly came back and started shooting, police said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.