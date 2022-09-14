Watch Now
Arrest made in Lafayette fatal hit-and-run crash

Posted at 1:15 PM, Sep 14, 2022
LAFAYETTE, La. – A Maurice woman has turned herself into police after a warrant was issued in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

Kimberly Dickinson was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail for felony hit and run and driving under suspension.

The crash occurred in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 2:53 am on September 10, 2022.

Rodney James Dural, 58, of Lafayette, was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to police. Dural was found lying dead in the roadway.

