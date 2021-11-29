Arrest made in fatal Peach Street shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. – A man has been arrested for the fatal October shooting on Peach Street

Abram Landry has been arrested on a warrant from the Lafayette Police Department for second-degree murder in connection with a homicide that occurred on October 3, 2021, in the 900 block of Peach Street in Lafayette.

Landry was apprehended by Grand Coteau Police Dept. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, and booked into Lafayette Parish Jail, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

Abram Landry is accused of killing 21-year-old Shayne Burke of Lafayette.

