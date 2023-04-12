Arrest made in boat fire deemed arson

On Tuesday April 11 at 11:30 a.m. Scott Fire Department was dispatched to a boat on fire in the 3000 block of Mills Street.
Upon arrival, firefighters observed a fiberglass fishing boat engulfed in flames, which was quickly extinguished, officials say.
While attempting to determine the cause of the boat fire, firefighters observed a camper on the property, which appeared to have been burned recently.
Investigators were then requested to the scene.
Investigators believe the camper fire started around 3:00 a.m., however, fire officials were not notified.
Investigators determined that both the camper and boat were intentionally set.
As a result of their investigation, Lafayette Fire Investigators booked 31-year-old, Dustin Turner, into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Facility with the charge of simple arson.
No firefighters or civilians were injured as a result of the incident.