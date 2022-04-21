Arnaudville man indicted in 2021 apparent drug overdose death

An Arnaudville man has been indicted in connection with an October death involving an apparent drug overdose.

25-year-old Damien Dashaun Bernard was indicted Wednesday, April 20 by a Lafayette Grand Jury on one count of second-degree murder and one count of distributing a controlled dangerous substance.

The indictment is in connection with an apparent drug overdose death on October 23, 2021, in the 500 Block of Jefferson Street.

On October 23, 2021, officers say they responded to the 500 Block of Jefferson Street regarding a woman who was found unconscious from an apparent drug overdose. The victim was treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital. The victim remained hospitalized and died from her injuries on October 30, 2021.

The Lafayette Police Narcotics Division says that in collaboration with the Criminal Investigations Division began investigating this incident. Through the course of the investigation, toxicology results revealed the victim's cause of death was due to ingesting drugs laced with Fentanyl, which she was unaware of this at the time, police say.

They say investigators were able to determine Damien Bernard allegedly sold the illegal drug to the victim.

Bernard was arrested on January 4, 2022, following an investigation.

