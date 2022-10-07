Armed robbery suspect arrested with help from the public

An armed robbery suspect is in custody after law enforcement responded, tracked, located and apprehended the robber in under an hour, deputies say.

Just before 9:10 a.m. on Friday, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Dispatchers received a call in reference to an armed robbery in progress at a business in the 3700 block of W Pinhook Rd. in Broussard.

The first caller said the suspect took off on foot toward a wooded area after stealing a cash box from the business. Several additional calls began coming in from residents in the area who were able to provide location information and a detailed physical description of the suspect, who was reportedly armed with a bat.

With the assistance of the Broussard and Lafayette Police Departments, Sheriff’s Deputies then established a perimeter to contain the suspect. After being spotted by law enforcement and given verbal commands to stop, the robber continued to flee on foot. At this time, a Sheriff’s K9 Deputy was deployed and was ultimately able to assist in apprehending the suspect.

Thanks to the collaboration and cooperation of our law enforcement partners and invaluable assistance of our community, the suspect, 34-year-old Wendell Boyance, was taken into custody by 10:02 a.m., deputies said.

Boyance was arrested and is being booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, charged with Armed Robbery.